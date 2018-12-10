Report: Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie Fired After 6-Plus Seasons with Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie reportedly informed the team's scouts Monday that he was fired, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. 

Per that report, "He was given the chance to stay the season but is not expected to do so."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

