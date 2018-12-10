Report: Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie Fired After 6-Plus Seasons with Team

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie reportedly informed the team's scouts Monday that he was fired, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Per that report, "He was given the chance to stay the season but is not expected to do so."

