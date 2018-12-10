Stephen Curry Says He Doesn't Believe Man Landed on the Moon

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NBA loves a good conspiracy theory. 

There was Kyrie Irving's flat-earth theory (though he later retracted it), and now Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has said he doesn't believe that humans ever landed on the moon. 

His comments came during Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore's Winging It podcast, where he was appearing alongside Andre Iguodala (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports):

"Curry: 'We ever been to the moon?'

"Multiple responders: 'Nope.'

"Curry: 'They're gonna come get us. I don't think so, either.'"

The comments come a week after NASA put the InSight lander on Mars, an incredible achievement and a trip of approximately 33,926,867 miles. The moon is a more modest 238,900 miles away.

It would have required a whole lot of conspirators to stage and then lie about the moon landing and never, say, write a tell-all book about the deception. But nonetheless, conspiracy theories abound, and Curry buys into this one in particular.

