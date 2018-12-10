Redskins HC Jay Gruden on the Hot Seat: 'My Job's in Jeopardy Every Week'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A month ago, Washington looked like it was in the NFC East driver's seat. Four straight losses later, coach Jay Gruden said he's fighting for his job.

"My job's in jeopardy every week. So I've just got to go about and do the best I can, get these guys ready to go, and we'll continue to do that," Gruden said after Sunday's 40-16 loss to the New York Giants, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

Sunday's loss was the nadir of Washington's season. Mark Sanchez, the team's third starting quarterback of the year, threw for 38 yards and two interceptions on 6-of-14 passing before being pulled for Josh Johnson. It was the second-worst performance of the season, according to ESPN's QBR.

