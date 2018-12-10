Marcos Llorente Talks Real Madrid Future Amid Liverpool, Arsenal Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

HUESCA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 09: Marcos Llorente of Real Madrid looks for a teammate during the La Liga match between Sociedad Deportiva Huesca and Real Madrid at Estadio El Alcoraz on December 09, 2018 in Huesca, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has said he will discuss his future with the club this Christmas amid rumours linking him with Liverpool and Arsenal

The 23-year-old has started Real's last four matches and impressed. It is a big change in fortunes for the young Spaniard as he had been afforded just 11 minutes in La Liga and a Copa del Rey appearance in 2018-19 before starting against Roma last month, and he said his aim is still to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"If a few months ago you'd said to me that I was going to play four games in a row, I wouldn't have believed it. I was in a difficult position, I wasn't expecting to play against Roma but you've got to take advantage of your opportunities.

"We all want to play and I've always said that I want to be successful here so I'm going to fight for my place - and make the boss realise that he can count on me. At Christmas I'll talk to the club to decide what's best for me." 

                

