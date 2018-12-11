Valencia vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Game

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to Valencia on Wednesday with a chance to top UEFA Champions League Group H with victory at the Mestalla, but they need Young Boys to avoid defeat against Juventus in Switzerland to do so.

The Red Devils are already assured of at least second place and head into the final round of group matches two points behind Juve. However, maximum points on Wednesday would be enough to climb to first, as long as Juventus don't win in Bern.

Their 2-1 triumph in Turin means Jose Mourinho's side would take top spot on away goals following their 1-0 defeat at home to the Bianconeri, but bottom side Young Boys have taken only one point from five group games.

Valencia's only win thus far, meanwhile, was a 3-1 home victory over Young Boys, so United will have hope of signing off this stage with a perfect away record.

The Premier League powerhouses have already notched wins in Bern and Turin, and the prospect of snatching first in Group H at the last hurdle will provide proper motivation to end on a high in midweek.

Date: Wednesday, December 12

Time: 8 p.m. GMT

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.)

Odds

Valencia: 9-5

Draw: 13-5

Manchester United: 27-20

Preview

Valencia and United have met in five competitive encounters since their first clash in 2001, per Soccerway, but the Spanish outfit are still yet to claim a victory. They've drawn in three of those matches, while United took the sole win in September 2010 (at the Mestalla).

This might be considered Los Che's best opportunity to correct that given Mourinho's Red Devils have been vulnerable this term, although they're now coming off the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 drubbing of Fulham.

That win on Saturday will have restored some confidence for the English side, and Mourinho since confirmed Paul Pogba will start against Valencia after having no involvement in that result, per journalist Bill Rice:

Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News suggested Mourinho was right to bench his £89 million signing for the time being:

United are unbeaten in five and have won in each of their last two European outings. The recent 2-2 draw at Southampton was a big disappointment, but the subsequent draw against Arsenal and thrashing of Fulham has restored some calm.

More encouraging than that, however, was the improvement in quality of play against the Cottagers, which featured a goal from Ashley Young that was the culmination of brilliant team play, per OptaJoe:

Perhaps the feeling of missing out on Saturday's victory will encourage Pogba to help produce more on Wednesday, while Valencia are hoping to get back to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Sevilla on Saturday.

They've won five of their last nine matches—they won only twice in their first 13—but are losing more regularly and have been defeated three times in their last eight outings (they lost just twice between August and November).

Blogger Paco Polit recently broke down this season's travails and commented on manager Marcelino perhaps not being the man to revive their status:

However, the last two of their defeats came against capable opposition in Real Madrid and Juventus.

Three points against Valencia on Wednesday may or may not be enough to see United emerge as Group H winners, with one eye fixed on Young Boys' last stand against Juventus in Bern.