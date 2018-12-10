Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele Says It Was 'Right Decision' to Reject Manchester City

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has said he was right to turn down interest from Manchester City last summer but suggested he could be open to a move in future.

Ndombele was linked with a €50 million move to the Etihad Stadium following his superb first season at Lyon but told Canal Football Club (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News) he feels vindicated in his decision to remain in Ligue 1.

He said: "I could have left but the club were resolute, they didn't want me to leave. I didn't feel inclined to leave. Now I think it was the right decision for me. I play a lot of games, and I've been called up to the national team."

The youngster added that he has no special ambition to play for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain but did leave the door open to a move:

"I didn't dream about playing for them [PSG] when I was young.

"And it's the same with Real Madrid, Barcelona, City and Bayern Munich. I never dreamed about playing for those clubs.

"They're big clubs, I'm not closing the door on anyone. [PSG] remain one of the biggest clubs in France, and I'm from the Parisian suburbs."

