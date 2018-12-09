Packers' Aaron Rodgers Breaks Tom Brady's Record for Most Passes Without an INT

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set an NFL record for the most consecutive passes without an interception, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady previously held the record of 358 passes during the 2010-11 seasons, but Rodgers broke it during Sunday's 34-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His 359th straight pass was a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the third quarter.

After finishing the game without a pick, Rodgers' streak remains intact at 368 following the Week 14 game.

The two-time MVP only has one interception all year, coming Week 4 in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers has always taken care of the football throughout his career, ranking first in NFL history with just a 1.5 percent interception rate, per Pro Football Reference. The last time he threw double-digit interceptions in a season was 2010.

Still, he has taken it to a different level this year with just 0.2 percent of his passes going to the other team, entering Sunday. No one else has thrown more than 100 passes and has fewer than four picks on the season.

As impressive as this streak has been, however, it hasn't led to much success for the Packers as a team. Rodgers' conservative play has led to only 23 passing touchdowns in 13 games as Green Bay sits with just a 5-7-1 record.

For comparison, Brady threw 36 touchdown passes in 2010 and 39 in 2011, leading his team to at least 13 wins each season.