Kingsley Coman 'Would Welcome' Nabil Fekir at Bayern Munich amid Rumours

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman said he "would welcome" Nabil Fekir's arrival at the club amid rumours Bayern want the Lyon playmaker.

On the possibility of linking up with his France team-mate in Bavaria, Coman told AZ (h/t Goal's Robert O'Connor): "If Nabil Fekir would like to join us, I would welcome that, but that's what our management decides. I know that many young French players would like to play for Bayern, we are a huge team, one of the biggest in the world."

French outlet L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) have linked Fekir with Chelsea and Bayern ahead of the January transfer window following his failed move to Liverpool last summer.

French football writer Rich Allen relayed a further report from L'Equipe regarding the 25-year-old:

Despite the possibility of him being allowed to leave in January, Fekir is a key player for Lyon.

The captain showed as much last season with a superb campaign in which he showcased what he can contribute:

He has been in and out of the team in this campaign, but he has still managed to produce four goals and as many assists in 893 minutes of play.

As for Bayern, they could make use of a player of his talents.

They're third in the Bundesliga this season, nine points behind Borussia Dortmund, and they've also scored 11 goals fewer than their title rivals.

What has not helped is the loss of James Rodriguez to a knee ligament injury. The Colombian was expected to be out for the remainder of 2018 back in November, and he has not featured since.

Should his time on the sidelines extend into 2019, Bayern will continue to lack one of their biggest sources of creativity.

Fekir is well-suited to filling that hole in their team, and his arrival could also provide a boost to help get them back in the title race—he'd be a strong buy.