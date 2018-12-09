Saints Clinch Back-to-Back NFC South Titles with 28-14 Win vs. Buccaneers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are the kings of the NFC South.

Drew Brees and Co. clinched a division title for the second consecutive year Sunday with a 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. New Orleans moved to 11-2 on the season and avenged its Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay in the process.

It appeared as if the Buccaneers were going to beat the Saints again when they took a 14-3 lead into halftime, but Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to spearhead a second-half comeback.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

