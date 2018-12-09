Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Scout West Ham's Reece Oxford

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly scouted West Ham United starlet Reece Oxford.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the duo watched the 19-year-old score in West Ham under-23s' 3-2 defeat to their Chelsea counterparts on Friday ahead of potential January moves.

Oxford spent last season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, but he has not featured for the Hammers' senior side at all in this campaign.

The defender also "believes there have been three bids of between £10 million and £20 million for his services."

Oxford burst on the scene at the age of 16 when he became West Ham's youngest-ever player upon making his debut in the UEFA Europa League, followed soon after by an impressive performance against Arsenal.

He made a total of 12 appearances in the 2015-16 campaign, but he has made just five senior outings for the Hammers since.

Oxford will be 20 on December 16, and it's clear he has not kicked on as the Irons would have hoped when he first broke into the team.

The centre-back briefly returned to West Ham from Gladbach in the middle of last season, but he failed to impress and was sent back to Germany.

James Benge of the Evening Standard noted his struggles in an FA Cup match with Shrewsbury Town:

He has evidently failed to impress Manuel Pellegrini since he arrived at the club in the summer, per sports writer Stephen Ward:

First-team football isn't going to be found with City, but Borussia Dortmund have a talented young side and he has already shown his willingness to try his hand in the Bundesliga.

If Oxford is to live up to the potential he showed early on, he needs a fresh start away from West Ham.

Regular football would still be difficult with Dortmund, but they might be able to give him a greater platform to develop than the Hammers.