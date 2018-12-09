Tyler Johnson on Possibility of Heat Tanking: 'It's F--king Dumb'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Tyler Johnson #8 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 16, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have had a tough start to the season, going just 11-14 this year, and many fans were already calling for them to tank, especially before they won four of their last five.

But Tyler Johnson, at least, thinks that's ridiculous.

"It's f--king dumb," he told Shandel Richardson  of The Athletic. "If you really think that as a fan, I don't think you're a true fan."

He continued:

"Why would you ever not want to put your best product out there? We were a playoff team (last year). People jump ship at the first sign of trouble. In today's society, that's like built in. Any time something is too hard, you just don't do it anymore. You just quit. I think that's what's so satisfying about the direction of this team. Every season is different. We had to go through a lot of stuff early. We don't make excuses about it, but you see that we're trending in the right direction."

                 

