LeBron James' 2003 Hummer H2 He Was Given in High School Doesn't Sell at Auction

In 2002, LeBron James' mother, Gloria, took out a $50,000 loan to buy her son a Hummer H2 as a birthday gift, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. The vehicle was put up for auction in November, with a minimum reserve price of $50,000, but that bid wasn't met before Saturday's deadline.

Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin told Rovell in November he thought the Hummer was "definitely a six-figure piece," though the Kelley Blue Book value of the car was around $18,000. Rovell noted the H2 included a "custom sound system and TVs that James had installed," but apparently they weren't enough to entice potential buyers to pay almost triple the retail value of a 16-year-old vehicle.

Neither was the appeal of owning one of James' former vehicles, which had been purchased in 2013 and displayed at the Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, per Rovell.

Collectors will pay hefty prices for items related to star athletes, but apparently James' old H2 didn't move the needle.