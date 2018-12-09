La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 15 Results and Updated Standings

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid beat bottom side Huesca 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

The result moves Santiago Solari's men into fourth place in the table, ahead of Alaves who were beaten 3-0 at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real Valladolid and Real Betis were also winners on Sunday, while Eibar and Levante shared eight goals in a 4-4 draw.

Sunday's Results

Eibar 4-4 Levante

Huesca 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Valladolid

Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 15, +22, 31

2. Sevilla: 15, +11, 28

3. Atletico Madrid: 15, +11, 28



4. Real Madrid: 15, +4, 26

5. Alaves: 15, +1, 24

6. Levante: 15, +2, 22

7. Real Betis: 15, -1, 22

8. Getafe: 15, +4, 21

9. Girona: 14, +1, 21

10. Espanyol: 15, -3, 21

11. Celta Vigo: 15, +4, 20

12. Real Valladolid: 15, -2, 20

13. Real Sociedad: 15, 0, 19

14. Eibar: 15, -4, 19

15. Valencia: 15, 0, 18

16. Leganes: 15, -4, 17

17. Villarreal: 15, -4, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 14, -9, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 15, -15, 10

20. Huesca: 15, -18, 7

Sunday Recap

Bale ended his longest La Liga goal drought against Huesca. The Wales international volleyed home Alvaro Odriozola's cross after only eight minutes:

Despite the early goal Real Madrid only produced two shots in the first half against a Huesca side who have managed just one win all season:

Huesca had chances to equalise after half-time. Gonzalo Melero headed an effort wide from close range, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to tip a Moi Gomez free-kick over the bar in stoppage time.

The hosts went close again from the resulting corner, Dani Carvajal heading Christian Rivera's effort off the line as the visitors managed to hold on for the win.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan offered his view on the match:

It was a less than convincing performance by Real Madrid, however it's now three wins and three clean sheets in a row in La Liga for Solari's men.

There's no doubt the game of the day came at Ipurua, where a stoppage-time goal from Borja Mayoral rescued a point for Levante against Eibar.

The match also featured landmarks for both sides:

The two teams traded early goals before the game exploded into life in the second half. Sergi Enrich put the hosts ahead on eight minutes, but Levante hit straight back through Jose Morales.

Rober Pier's goal on 25 minutes then ensured the visitors went in at the break 2-1 up and in good shape to make it three wins in a row.

However, Gonzalo Escalante levelled the match just before the hour mark, before Charles hit two goals in four minutes to put Eibar 4-2 up.

A Paulo Oliviera own goal gave Levante hope, and they completed the comeback in stoppage time when Mayoral nodded home from close range.