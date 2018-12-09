Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Suffers Apparent Seizure During Wrestling Event

Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Big Cass was hospitalized Saturday after suffering an apparent seizure during a meet and greet for Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore promotion, TMZ Sports reported.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez, eyewitnesses at the scene reported Big Cass was conscious and interacting with fans as he was stretched away.

Big Cass's former tag team partner in WWE, Enzo Amore, tweeted his support to his onetime colleague:

Xfinity's David Onda shared a clip of Dreamer speaking to the crowd about Cass's status. Dreamer confirmed Cass had a seizure and that the case was "not drug-related":

WWE released Big Cass in June. He last wrestled for the company in a losing effort to Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank on June 17.

After fulfilling the terms of his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, Big Cass returned to the ring in September, making an appearance as Big Cazz for Big Time Wrestling.