Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Suffers Apparent Seizure During Wrestling Event

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Suffers Apparent Seizure During Wrestling EventDecember 9, 2018
Former WWE star Big Cass was hospitalized Saturday after suffering an apparent seizure during a meet and greet for Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore promotion, TMZ Sports reported.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez, eyewitnesses at the scene reported Big Cass was conscious and interacting with fans as he was stretched away.
Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez
Heard from a few people who were there that Big Cass seemed to be OK on the stretcher outside, was awake and thanking people for their concern, but they still took him away in the ambulance.
Big Cass's former tag team partner in WWE, Enzo Amore, tweeted his support to his onetime colleague:
Xfinity's David Onda shared a clip of Dreamer speaking to the crowd about Cass's status. Dreamer confirmed Cass had a seizure and that the case was "not drug-related":
David Onda @David_Onda
Interested. Dreamer addresses the crowd and says Cass “suffered a seizure,” and makes a point of saying it’s “not drug-related.” https://t.co/ikyj85KamQ
WWE released Big Cass in June. He last wrestled for the company in a losing effort to Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank on June 17.
After fulfilling the terms of his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, Big Cass returned to the ring in September, making an appearance as Big Cazz for Big Time Wrestling.
