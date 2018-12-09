Jordi Alba Says Ballon d'Or a 'Lie' After Lionel Messi Snub

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has called the Ballon d'Or a "lie" after his team-mate Lionel Messi only finished fifth in the standings.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won the prize recently, with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo second, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann third and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain in fourth.

Speaking after a virtuoso performance from Messi in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, Alba was critical of the process, per Goal.

"The Ballon d'Or is a lie, there are many club and press campaigns [surrounding it]," said the left-back. "Everyone knows that Messi is the best player in the world by far. If Cristiano was still at Real Madrid he'd get the Ballon d'Or. There were many fans and journalists who wanted Cristiano to get the Ballon d'Or when he was in Real Madrid."

