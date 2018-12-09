Video of Oct. 12 Domestic Call Involving Reuben Foster and Elissa Ennis Released

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Santa Clara Police Department has released footage of its officers responding to an Oct. 12 domestic call involving Reuben Foster and his estranged girlfriend Elissa Ennis.

Per the Mercury News, body cam footage from the officers shows Foster being placed in handcuffs, though he wasn't arrested. Ennis can also be heard telling the authorities that "everything is not OK" but didn't answer when asked if either was hitting the other.

This occurred six weeks before Foster was arrested in November on a charge of domestic violence at a Tampa hotel where the San Francisco 49ers were staying prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ennis told officers then that Foster "pushed her in the chest" and "slapped her with an open hand."

The 49ers released Foster on Nov. 25, the day after his arrest. He was claimed off waivers two days later by Washington but has yet to appear in a game for the team after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list while his legal matters are being investigated.