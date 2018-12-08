B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Lillard Debuts Adidas Dame 5, Kyrie Wears New Colorway

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 8: The sneakers worn by Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics against the Chicago Bulls on December 8, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

B/R Kicks keeps you up to date with all the latest footwear trends on the NBA hardwood. Here's a look at the cleanest looks from Saturday's action.

     

Kyrie Irving Wears a Kyrie 5 Colorway Inspired by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

     

Damian Lillard Debuts the Adidas Dame 5

     

It Looks Like Harrison Barnes Is Trying Out Jordan Sneakers

     

How Did You Get These, PJ Tucker?

     

Lance Stephenson Wearing Barkleys Just Feels Right

     

The Association will return Sunday with four games, including a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

