B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Lillard Debuts Adidas Dame 5, Kyrie Wears New Colorway

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Lillard Debuts Adidas Dame 5, Kyrie Wears New ColorwayDecember 9, 2018
B/R Kicks keeps you up to date with all the latest footwear trends on the NBA hardwood. Here's a look at the cleanest looks from Saturday's action.
Kyrie Irving Wears a Kyrie 5 Colorway Inspired by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Damian Lillard Debuts the Adidas Dame 5
It Looks Like Harrison Barnes Is Trying Out Jordan Sneakers
How Did You Get These, PJ Tucker?
Lance Stephenson Wearing Barkleys Just Feels Right
The Association will return Sunday with four games, including a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.
