Early Projections for All 6 Announced WWE NXT Call-Ups on Raw and SmackDown Live

Credit: WWE.com

We have known Lars Sullivan is coming to the WWE main roster for several weeks, but WWE recently added five more NXT call-ups to the list.

The McMahon family appeared on Raw on December 17 to address the complaints fans have had about the product and low ratings. They promised changes, with the first being these call-ups.

While this is exciting for fans of the six Superstars heading to Raw and SmackDown, some fans are wary because WWE already has a problem properly utilizing its roster.

Sullivan will be joined by Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3 and the duo of Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight, known collectively as Heavy Machinery.

Let's take a look at how each Superstar is likely to fare on the main roster in 2019.