WWE TLC 2018: Ranking the 10 Best Moments in PPV History Before 10th-Ever Show

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC has had a storied history of marquee matches and monumental moments dating back to its inception in 2009. What started out as just another addition to an already-bloated WWE pay-per-view calendar soon became one of the more entertaining events of the year.

Although every installment differs, TLC originally featured at least one Ladder match, one Tables match, one Chairs match, and one TLC match. The excessive amount of stipulation bouts on the card looked to be overwhelming at first, but it eventually earned the event the nickname of WWE's version of the demolition derby.

With the exception of 2017, the event has always closed out the calendar year for WWE, usually on a high note (both literally and figuratively). As a result, TLC ends up being a sleeper show for everything it has to offer, regardless of how lackluster the buildup was beforehand.

Over the past decade at TLC, several championships have changed hands, Superstars new and old have had breakout performances, and matchups fans never thought they'd see have come to fruition. The upcoming installment appears to be no different with the first-ever women's TLC match set for the card as well as the culmination of a blood feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Where those anticipated outings will rank against history-making moments of the past remains to be seen, but if the following ten TLC happenings are any indication, the pay-per-view is bound to be a blast for years to come.