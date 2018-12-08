UCLA Basketball Player Nicole Kornet Ineligible for Car She Won in Contest

UCLA Basketball Player Nicole Kornet Ineligible for Car She Won in ContestDecember 8, 2018
While many in-game contest winners get to take home prizes, former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet left empty-handed after making her task look easy.
And it's all because of her time as a student-athlete.
Kornet celebrated her 25th birthday Friday by supporting the Bruins as they took on Fresno State. During the game, she was selected to do the supershot challenge, where she had to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot.
As it turns out, it wasn't much of a challenge:
The contest typically includes a car as a prize. However, contest rules prohibited Kornet from winning since she suited up for the Bruins as recently as 2016-17.
The good news is she wasn't blindsided—UCLA informed her of her ineligibility ahead of time. She still was allowed to participate, though.
Nicole Kornet @NicKorn1
UCLA let Kari and I know beforehand we would not be receiving the car if we were to make the half court shot. They allowed us to participate in such a fun half time tradition and for that I am very grateful. It was an amazing birthday! I love being a Bruin!
Nicole Kornet @NicKorn1
@HoHighlights I did not end up winning the car, but they warned me beforehand. UCLA did their job! I just don’t want them in the hot seat. Thanks for understanding!
Kornet started her college basketball career at Oklahoma, playing three years for the Sooners before transferring to UCLA during summer 2015.
The 6'1" guard averaged 7.7 points per game on 29.8 percent shooting, including 26.4 percent from beyond the arc, and shot 83.6 percent from the line.
