UCLA Basketball Player Nicole Kornet Ineligible for Car She Won in Contest

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

UCLA guard Nicole Kornet shoots a three pointer against Boise State during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 83-56. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

While many in-game contest winners get to take home prizes, former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet left empty-handed after making her task look easy.

And it's all because of her time as a student-athlete.

Kornet celebrated her 25th birthday Friday by supporting the Bruins as they took on Fresno State. During the game, she was selected to do the supershot challenge, where she had to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot.

As it turns out, it wasn't much of a challenge:

The contest typically includes a car as a prize. However, contest rules prohibited Kornet from winning since she suited up for the Bruins as recently as 2016-17.

The good news is she wasn't blindsided—UCLA informed her of her ineligibility ahead of time. She still was allowed to participate, though.

Kornet started her college basketball career at Oklahoma, playing three years for the Sooners before transferring to UCLA during summer 2015.

The 6'1" guard averaged 7.7 points per game on 29.8 percent shooting, including 26.4 percent from beyond the arc, and shot 83.6 percent from the line.

