UFC 231 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Every fight week has its twists and turns, but this one was notable even by MMA standards.

UFC 231 featured a sensational matchup between featherweight champ Max Holloway and dynamic challenger Brian Ortega. As most fans know, the bout was originally set up in July, but a mysterious medical issue forced Holloway off the card at the last moment. As this fight week got rolling, that issue remained a mystery, despite roughly 7,000 questions about it. Shrug emoticon.

Things got even weirder when the UFC made the inexplicable decision to book former NFL player and alleged domestic abuser Greg Hardy on the same January card as Rachael Ostovich (Fight Night 143), whose husband, MMA fighter Arnold Berdon, allegedly assaulted her not three weeks ago.

Oh, did I mention this is the UFC's first card with new partner ESPN? Yeah. It made a lot of waves, with nary a UFC 231 buoy bobbing upon them. There's plenty to unpack with that situation, and we won't try to do it here, but suffice it to say that it made the second half of fight week a bit of a dung show.

On Saturday, fans tried to forget all that. UFC 231 had a great slate from Toronto to help things.

Holloway and Ortega are two well-rounded, charismatic and exciting competitors. As both fighters are 27 years old, these two talents could well be at the top of the featherweight division for years, making this the first chapter in a potentially epic rivalry.

The co-main event saw the great Valentina Shevchenko get her title shot, as she competed for the vacant women's flyweight crown against former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Plain, old bad luck has stymied the ambitious Shevchenko for some time, and this bout with the undersized but tenacious Jedrzejczyk figured to have plenty of intensity. Add in that they're both muay thai world champs, and this one sold itself.

Saddle up and ride. Those are only the top two bouts, and as always the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the highlights, lowlights and real winners and losers from UFC 231.

