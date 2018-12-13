Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Agree to Reported 3-Year, $34 Million Contract Extension

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets announced they reached an agreement Thursday on a contract extension with point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the extension is for three years and $34 million and has a player option for the third season. Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk added context:

The guard shared his thoughts on the pact as well:

Dinwiddie has developed into a reliable role player for the Nets after he bounced around the NBA for the first few years of his career.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles native was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2014 draft. He split two years between the Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive, the team's G League affiliate, before Detroit traded him the Chicago Bulls in June 2016.

He never appeared in a regular-season game for Chicago and signed with Brooklyn in December 2016 after a short stint with the G League's Windy City Bulls early in the 2016-17 season.

Dinwiddie has averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 168 appearances for the Nets over the past two-plus seasons.

Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

In November, the University of Colorado product told Michael Scotto of The Athletic he hoped to receive an extension offer.

"Oh, I mean, I'd love to have one," Dinwiddie said. "I'd love to be here. This organization has shown me hospitality and given me an opportunity like I haven't had in the NBA before, so I'm definitely indebted to them, and if they decide to sign me, I'd be one of the happiest players in the league."

He'll remain a part of a promising backcourt rotation with D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert as Brooklyn attempts to turn a corner in its rebuild.

Dinwiddie probably won't become a franchise cornerstone for the Nets, but he can provide a consistent offensive spark off the bench, which is always valuable.