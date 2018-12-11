5 NBA Rookies on Fire so Far in 2018-19

1 of 5

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Key stats: 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 43.6 percent FG, 38.4 percent 3PT

The early front-runner for Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic hasn't wasted any time adjusting to the NBA's speed and athleticism.

He's already a top-40 scorer in the league, leading the Dallas Mavericks with 18.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the production hasn't been empty, as his team is eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic carried Dallas to its 13th win Saturday night, rattling off 11 consecutive fourth-quarter points to fuel a late comeback over the Houston Rockets.

Coach Rick Carlisle hasn't treated the 6'7", 218-pound teenager like a rookie, putting him in the ninth-most (tied) pick-and-roll situations per game among NBA players. And he's generating 1.0 points per possession with a 60.9 effective field-goal mark.

Doncic has quickly answered the predraft questions over his potential to create with crafty ball-screen offense, unpredictable change of speed, special handles and a signature step-back move.

Averaging 4.1 assists and 2.3 threes per game (38.4 percent 3PT), his passing and shooting have also carried over from Europe.

Last year's Euroleague MVP has been this season's top NBA rookie through two months. And considering he's experienced this early level of success before turning 20 years old, signs are pointing to a perennial All-Star capable of leading the Mavericks back to relevance.