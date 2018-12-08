USWNT Women's World Cup Draw 2019: Fixtures and Players to Watch in France

USWNT Women's World Cup Draw 2019: Fixtures and Players to Watch in FranceDecember 8, 2018
The United States will face Thailand, Chile and Sweden in Group F at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France:
🇺🇸 Who the reigning champions @ussoccer_wnt will face in the 2019 #FIFAWWC group stage: —Thailand —Chile —Sweden https://t.co/tBgUxYcGs4
Jill Ellis' side will kick off their campaign against Thailand in Reims on June 11. They will then face Chile in Paris and play their final group game against Sweden in Le Havre:
#FIFAWWC in 185 DAYS‼️ 🇺🇸 vs. 🇹🇭 June 11 in Reims 🇺🇸 vs. 🇨🇱 June 16 in Paris 🇺🇸 vs. 🇸🇪 June 20 in Le Havre https://t.co/mMI6nTtxIv
Football writer Caitlin Murray offered her view of their chances:
All told, pretty good draw for the #USWNT. They can get Sweden out of the way in the group stage, and then face very beatable Thailand and Chile teams. (The US has only played Thailand once and won 9-0. They've only played Chile twice ever and won on a 7-0 aggregate.)
The holders will be favourites to progress from what looks to be a favourable group.
However, they will need no reminding they were knocked out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Players To Watch
Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan will be hoping to take the prolific form she showed in 2018 into the World Cup in France. The striker netted 18 goals in 19 matches for the national team:
1️⃣8️⃣ goals in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣. Please forward all of @alexmorgan13's mail to the back of the net. https://t.co/wfawzjYYiI
Morgan has spoken about her form and feels she is at the peak of her powers but can get even better, per FIFA.com:
"The last year has definitely been really fun for me, especially at international level. I'm really happy where I am on this team right now and I feel my role is greater than it ever has been. I've enjoyed becoming a captain and I've embraced that. So yeah, I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career so far. That being said, I'm also always looking for improvements and I definitely feel that I still have more to give."
Morgan won the Golden Boot at the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, scoring seven goals in five games.
Ellis will be expecting Morgan to provide the goals for her side again in France, and if she can maintain her form, she will take some stopping.
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe was one of two American players short-listed for the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or, along with Lindsey Horan, and she will also play an important role in the United States' World Cup campaign.
The winger was a key player who helped the Stars and Stripes avoid defeat in 2018. She provides goals and assists and links well with the attack:
7 goals and 12 assists in 2018. Megan Rapinoe is ready to lead the USWNT at next summer’s World Cup 🔥 https://t.co/Fn32CtGvGD
The highlight of her year was undoubtedly a 6-2 win over Mexico in April. Rapinoe scored and bagged four assists on her 135th international appearance.
At 33, Rapinoe is toward the end of her career, and she will want to bow out in style. The winger has gotten better with age and will prove a threat down the flank this summer.
