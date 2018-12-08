USWNT Women's World Cup Draw 2019: Fixtures and Players to Watch in France

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The United States will face Thailand, Chile and Sweden in Group F at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France:

Jill Ellis' side will kick off their campaign against Thailand in Reims on June 11. They will then face Chile in Paris and play their final group game against Sweden in Le Havre:

Football writer Caitlin Murray offered her view of their chances:

The holders will be favourites to progress from what looks to be a favourable group.

However, they will need no reminding they were knocked out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Players To Watch

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan will be hoping to take the prolific form she showed in 2018 into the World Cup in France. The striker netted 18 goals in 19 matches for the national team:

Morgan has spoken about her form and feels she is at the peak of her powers but can get even better, per FIFA.com:

"The last year has definitely been really fun for me, especially at international level. I'm really happy where I am on this team right now and I feel my role is greater than it ever has been. I've enjoyed becoming a captain and I've embraced that. So yeah, I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career so far. That being said, I'm also always looking for improvements and I definitely feel that I still have more to give."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Morgan won the Golden Boot at the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, scoring seven goals in five games.

Ellis will be expecting Morgan to provide the goals for her side again in France, and if she can maintain her form, she will take some stopping.

Megan Rapinoe

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe was one of two American players short-listed for the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or, along with Lindsey Horan, and she will also play an important role in the United States' World Cup campaign.

The winger was a key player who helped the Stars and Stripes avoid defeat in 2018. She provides goals and assists and links well with the attack:

The highlight of her year was undoubtedly a 6-2 win over Mexico in April. Rapinoe scored and bagged four assists on her 135th international appearance.

At 33, Rapinoe is toward the end of her career, and she will want to bow out in style. The winger has gotten better with age and will prove a threat down the flank this summer.