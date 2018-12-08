Liverpool Strikers Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi Reportedly Wanted by AC Milan

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi have reportedly emerged as surprise targets for AC Milan. The Liverpool strikers are said to be on the Rossoneri's radar after they ended interest in a reunion with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror) detailed how the Serie A side couldn't come to terms with L.A. Galaxy star Ibrahimovic. It's left the Italian giants searching for alternative ways to boost options up front.

Sturridge and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Origi are among those alternatives. A possible bid for the latter during the January transfer window has been mooted.

Milan have been left short in attacking areas after the decision to loan Andre Silva to La Liga outfit Sevilla. Gennaro Gattuso's goal-shy team has found the net 24 times in league action.

To rub salt in the wound, the Portugal international has taken brilliantly to life in the Spanish top flight by scoring eight goals in 13 matches.

Understandably, Sevilla want to make Silva's stay a permanent one, according to El Desmarque (h/t Calciomercato). Silva would likely jump at the chance after he's talked up life at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, telling El Desmarque (h/t Football Italia) how he "played little or nothing at all from the first games" when he was at Milan.

Turning to Sturridge and Origi has risks for Milan, but it could net the Rossoneri a bargain. Both have the potential to thrive with more playing time.

Sturridge remains a deadly finisher, provided he can avoid injury. He has the pace to lead the line and the versatility to also play out wide.

Those qualities aren't often on display at Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp trusts a front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. However, Sturridge has still proved his worth to the Anfield club this season.

He scored a stunning goal to earn the Reds a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in September. The 29-year-old also started Liverpool's 3-1 win away to Burnley on Wednesday.

Sturridge didn't score, but he reminded some of his value to the squad:

Origi started alongside Sturridge at Turf Moor before being substituted for Firmino six minutes after the hour mark. While he doesn't start often, Origi possesses qualities any top club can admire.

He has the pace and power to be an effective target man in formations using a lone striker. The Belgium international thrived in the role when he helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Europa League final in 2016.

Origi's sense for the big occasion also showed up recently when he netted a last-minute winner to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield:

Either one of Origi or Sturridge would be an asset for Milan. They make sense as targets because new Rossoneri chief executive Ivan Gazidis should know the pair well from his days with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Yet the Reds would be wise not to countenance the sale of both. Klopp needs at least one true striker to provide strength in depth behind his dynamic forward line if Liverpool hope to maintain a credible title challenge.