Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid Reignite Rivalry in a Battle of the Bigs

Samantha Prevot December 10, 2018

The rivalry between Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond will reignite as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Detroit Pistons. The two started talking trash to each other on social media last year and the feud escalated on the court this year. Watch the video above for more about this Battle of Bigs.


