Jaylon Smith Fined $26,739 for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Alvin Kamara

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was fined $26,739 on Friday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

The hit took place in Dallas' 13-10 win over New Orleans on Thursday, November 30. With the Saints facing a 3rd-and-17 in the fourth quarter, Kamara took a screen pass eight yards before Smith launched a tackle to force fourth down.

No penalty was called on the play, but the fine indicates one was missed. Kamara went to the locker room but later returned to the game. He is not listed on the Saints' Week 14 injury report.

The NFL enacted the new helmet rule in the offseason, as noted by Brian McCarthy of the NFL's Public Relations department:

As noted by Herbie Teope of NFL.com, the penalties for lowering the helmet to "initiate and make" contact include a 15-yard penalty or an ejection.

The former would have given the Saints a 1st-and-10 from the Dallas 27-yard line, which is safely in New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz' field-goal range. A field goal would have tied the game, while a touchdown would have given New Orleans the lead.

Losing Smith would have also been a big blow for the Cowboys, as the 23-year-old has racked up 87 tackles and four sacks.

Smith, who plans to appeal the fine, provided comments on Thursday regarding the hit. "(Football is) the last gladiator sport," Smith said. "As I was going to tackle him he turned his body at the last second and I hit him. I hit him. I put my arms out to hit him and there was some contact. But, like I said, it's the game that we love and definitely no intentions to play the game the wrong way. I've been taught well."

Smith and the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The New Orleans Saints play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.