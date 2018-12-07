Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 'Direct Rematch' Fight Sanctioned by WBC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The WBC has sanctioned a "direct" rematch between current heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The two fought out a controversial draw on Saturday, December 1. Per BBC Sport the WBC announced there was "unanimous agreement" to sanction the rematch.

