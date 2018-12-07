Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 'Direct Rematch' Fight Sanctioned by WBC

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Tyson Fury, right, of England, connects with Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles. Wilder is still frustrated by the way he fought in his draw with Fury. The WBC heavyweight champion watched a replay of the fight for the first time Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, and saw things he did incorrectly. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The WBC has sanctioned a "direct" rematch between current heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. 

The two fought out a controversial draw on Saturday, December 1. Per BBC Sport the WBC announced there was "unanimous agreement"  to sanction the rematch.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

