Wizards' Markieff Morris on NBA Refs: 'I'm Just Gonna Try the Silent Treatment'

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The 11-14 Washington Wizards haven't enjoyed a fun season, with the team starting 2-9 and All-Star point guard John Wall receiving a fine for cursing at head coach Scott Brooks on November 20.

In addition, Washington has run afoul of referees, with the team compiling a league-leading 27 technicals, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Three Wizards have three or more, with Wall having six.

Power forward Markieff Morris has four techs, and he told Katz that he's changing his approach with officials now: "I just feel like I never get the benefit of the doubt on no calls, but it's not gonna bother me no more. It took eight years. But it won't bother me no more. I just don't talk to them no more. I've tried different approaches and none of them seem to work. So, I'm just gonna try the silent treatment."

As Katz noted, Morris' technicals are for skirmishes with opposing players rather than referee arguments, but the eight-year veteran's "silent treatment" approach may be the correct one.

Although the Wizards are battling with officials this year (Wall said he had "no respect" for them after a 123-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday), this team has far deeper problems than referee disputes.

Washington is currently out of the playoff picture and 13 games behind the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. A deep postseason run seems unlikely, and a postseason appearance is not a given either.

The Wizards' best bet is to maintain their focus and not worry as much about officiating, which is out of their control.

For what it's worth, the Wizards have only picked up two technicals during their current three-game win streak, and they were for hanging on the rim and delaying the game. Those are rather tame, so maybe Morris and the Wizards' new approach will pay off moving forward.