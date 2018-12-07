Wizards' Markieff Morris on NBA Refs: 'I'm Just Gonna Try the Silent Treatment'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 7, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC -  DECEMBER 1: Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on December 1, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The 11-14 Washington Wizards haven't enjoyed a fun season, with the team starting 2-9 and All-Star point guard John Wall receiving a fine for cursing at head coach Scott Brooks on November 20. 

In addition, Washington has run afoul of referees, with the team compiling a league-leading 27 technicals, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Three Wizards have three or more, with Wall having six.

Power forward Markieff Morris has four techs, and he told Katz that he's changing his approach with officials now: "I just feel like I never get the benefit of the doubt on no calls, but it's not gonna bother me no more. It took eight years. But it won't bother me no more. I just don't talk to them no more. I've tried different approaches and none of them seem to work. So, I'm just gonna try the silent treatment."

As Katz noted, Morris' technicals are for skirmishes with opposing players rather than referee arguments, but the eight-year veteran's "silent treatment" approach may be the correct one.

Although the Wizards are battling with officials this year (Wall said he had "no respect" for them after a 123-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday), this team has far deeper problems than referee disputes.

Washington is currently out of the playoff picture and 13 games behind the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. A deep postseason run seems unlikely, and a postseason appearance is not a given either.

The Wizards' best bet is to maintain their focus and not worry as much about officiating, which is out of their control.

For what it's worth, the Wizards have only picked up two technicals during their current three-game win streak, and they were for hanging on the rim and delaying the game. Those are rather tame, so maybe Morris and the Wizards' new approach will pay off moving forward.

Related

    Repor: Knicks Haven't Discussed Dealing for Wall

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Repor: Knicks Haven't Discussed Dealing for Wall

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report