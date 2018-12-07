Becky Lynch Rips Rumor, AJ Styles' Contract, Strowman's NSFW Tweet in WWE News

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images



Lynch Disputes "Not Cleared to Compete" Rumor

SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch isn't willing to let anything keep her out of her scheduled title defense in a Triple Threat TLC match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the TLC pay-per-view.

Lynch addressed rumors about not yet being cleared to compete and shot them down in the following tweet:

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) on Thursday, Lynch hadn't yet been cleared after suffering a concussion and broken face at the hands of Nia Jax last week.

As a result of the injuries suffered due to Jax's punch, Becky was replaced by Charlotte in her scheduled match against Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

There is added incentive for Lynch to compete at TLC since there has never been a women's Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in the history of WWE.

Details on When Styles' WWE Contract is Expiring

AJ Styles has developed into one of WWE's biggest stars since joining the company in 2016, but his first WWE contract is nearing its conclusion.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Styles' contract will expire in April 2019. Also, the contracts of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to expire in September 2019.

Styles, Gallows, Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura all left New Japan Pro Wrestling to sign with WWE in 2016.

In October, Meltzer (h/t Middleton) reported that NJPW had interest in bringing back Gallows, Anderson and Nakamura.

Styles was not mentioned, but given his star power, he would likely be welcomed into any promotion in the world.

While Styles reportedly has yet to sign a new deal with WWE, he is in a prime spot on the card, as he will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at TLC.

Strowman Posts Photo of Healing Elbow

Braun Strowman is working his way back from elbow surgery, and he tweeted a photo of his progress Friday:

The Monster Among Men has been out for the past few weeks after getting brutally attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Strowman is currently scheduled to face Corbin at TLC in a TLC match with some significant stipulations attached.

If Strowman wins, he will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble and Corbin will no longer be Raw general manager. If Corbin wins, Strowman won't get his title shot, and Corbin will become the permanent Raw GM.

It isn't clear if Strowman will be able to compete at TLC, but WWE has yet to call off his scheduled clash with Corbin.

Free Match of the Day: Charlotte Flair vs. Paige

With WWE TLC quickly approaching, WWE posted a free match from a post-TLC pay-per-view on its YouTube page on Friday.

At TLC 2015, Charlotte Flair and Paige clashed in a Divas Championship match that saw Charlotte emerged victorious.

Charlotte will look to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's TLC when she faces Lynch and Asuka in the first-ever women's Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.



