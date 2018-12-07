Rockets Trade Rumors: Brandon Knight Available as Houston Eyes Wing or Guard

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 24: Brandon Knight #2 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the Houston Rockets Media Day at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston on September 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly willing to include a draft pick or two in order to trade point guard Brandon Knight and his $15.6 million guaranteed contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Friday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the Rockets are attempting to upgrade their wing and backcourt depth, but are struggling to find a potential suitor for Knight and his lucrative deal as he nears a return from a knee injury.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Kyrie Irving Get Some Help?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Kyrie Irving Get Some Help?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report