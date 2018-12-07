Rockets Trade Rumors: Brandon Knight Available as Houston Eyes Wing or Guard

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly willing to include a draft pick or two in order to trade point guard Brandon Knight and his $15.6 million guaranteed contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Friday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the Rockets are attempting to upgrade their wing and backcourt depth, but are struggling to find a potential suitor for Knight and his lucrative deal as he nears a return from a knee injury.

