Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan Named 2018 USWNT Player of the Year

Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan Named 2018 USWNT Player of the YearDecember 7, 2018
Soccrates Images/Getty Images
Orlando Pride and United States women's national soccer team forward Alex Morgan has been named USWNT Player of the Year.
The team's official Twitter account announced the news Friday:
U.S. Soccer WNT @ussoccer_wnt
The golazo juice runneth over 💦 18 goals in 19 games. @alexmorgan13 is the 2018 #USWNT Player of the Year!
