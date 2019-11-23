Sergio Aguero Injury Suffered vs. Chelsea 'Not Good,' Says Pep Guardiola

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero suffered a muscle injury on Saturday in the 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, Pep Guardiola said the injury was "not good" after the forward limped off after 77 minutes.



Guardiola gave an update on Aguero after the game:

Aguero was a constant threat against the Blues and hit the woodwork before his night ended prematurely.

The 31-year-old is the club's all-time leading scorer and has been the main man in attack since his arrival in 2011. Even with the talented Gabriel Jesus waiting in the wings, Aguero has kept his spot in the starting XI thanks to his steady supply of goals.

While he's one of the smaller central strikers in the Premier League, his movement and vision set him apart. He's a natural finisher who always seems to be in the right place and a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's possession-based style of play.

Jesus is Aguero's natural replacement in the team, but the Brazil international lacks the experience and raw scoring output his older team-mate brings to the table.

City have become used to dealing with his frequent absences over the years. The Argentina international has a lengthy injury history and had two spells on the sidelines last season.