Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 16 EPL Predictions

Week 16 of the Premier League season will see another key clash in the title race, as league-leaders and defending champions Manchester City visit Chelsea.

The Blues' form has taken a hit of late, and they've fallen 10 points behind the Citizens. They remain dangerous opponents, however, especially at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere Fulham visit Manchester United, Bournemouth host Liverpool, Huddersfield make the trip to Arsenal and Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for Week 16, complete with predictions.

Saturday, December 8

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool (Sky, NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-1 Brighton (NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Cardiff 2-1 Southampton (NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Manchester United 2-0 Fulham (NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Arsenal 3-0 Huddersfield (CNBC, NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (NBCSN)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City (BT Sport, NBC)

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester 1-1 Spurs (BT Sport, NBCSN)

Sunday, December 9

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Newcastle 1-1 Wolverhampton (Sky, NBCSN)

Monday, December 10

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Everton 2-0 Watford (Sky, NBCSN)

For Sky Go (UK), click here. For the BT Sport app (UK), click here. For NBC Live (U.S.), click here.

Chelsea have won just one of their last four Premier League matches and faltered again in midweek, losing to Wolves.

Manager Maurizio Sarri rested a handful of key players with an eye on Saturday's clash, but Eden Hazard got the start and continued his mediocre spell of form. The Belgian started the season on fire but hasn't found the net since the 3-0 win over Southampton in October.

On that same day Manchester City last dropped points in the league in a draw against Liverpool. The Sky Blues are stil unbeaten, with 13 wins from 15 matches. They have their own tricky winger capable of making something happen with a moment of brilliance:

Form is on the side of Raheem Sterling and the defending champions, but Chelsea have the home advantage, so Saturday's marquee clash could be a good one.

United host Fulham in a key match for the Red Devils, who have fallen out of contention in recent weeks and are desperate for some positive momentum.

They're 18 points off the lead and sit well outside the Champions League spots following a four-match winless streak. And while the Cottagers are bottom of the table, manager Jose Mourinho did not sound confident going into the match:

Bournemouth finally halted their losing streak in midweek but now face a visit from Liverpool. The Reds needed a last-minute goal to beat rivals Everton and overcame a deficit against Burnley, showing a knack for finding ways to win.

Spurs got back on track against lowly Southampton and will now face a Leicester team that hasn't lost since October, while Arsenal are expected to cruise to a win against Huddersfield. The Terriers have lost back-to-back fixtures in the league.