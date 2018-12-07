Kansas Suspends RB Pooka Williams After Arrest for Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Kansas Suspends RB Pooka Williams After Arrest for Suspicion of Domestic BatteryDecember 7, 2018
The Kansas Jayhawks have suspended running back Pooka Williams after the freshman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery on Thursday, according to KUsports.com's Benton Smith.
Kansas head coach Les Miles issued a statement, per KUsports.com's Dylan Lysen: "We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation."
Williams was arrested for "knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship," according to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star:
KU RB Pooka Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Les Miles: "We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.” https://t.co/vk8HbjYKtJ
No further details have been provided.
On Thursday, Williams made a couple of cryptic posts on his Twitter account:
I love how people try to really knock my blessing yo ... But it’s just the devil...
When you on the road to greatness, you will hit a couple road blocks.. it prolly slow you down but don’t let them stop you 💯
A 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Williams has been expected to be a big part of the Jayhawks' future. He showed plenty of potential as a freshman by running for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 289 yards and two scores.
Williams' suspension is one of the first major decisions made by Miles at Kansas. The former LSU Tigers coach was hired by the Jayhawks on Nov. 18.
