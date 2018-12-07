Kansas Suspends RB Pooka Williams After Arrest for Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks have suspended running back Pooka Williams after the freshman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery on Thursday, according to KUsports.com's Benton Smith.

Kansas head coach Les Miles issued a statement, per KUsports.com's Dylan Lysen: "We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation."

Williams was arrested for "knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship," according to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star:

No further details have been provided.

On Thursday, Williams made a couple of cryptic posts on his Twitter account:

A 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Williams has been expected to be a big part of the Jayhawks' future. He showed plenty of potential as a freshman by running for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 289 yards and two scores.

Williams' suspension is one of the first major decisions made by Miles at Kansas. The former LSU Tigers coach was hired by the Jayhawks on Nov. 18.