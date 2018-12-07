MLS Cup, Copa Libertadores, Army-Navy and More to Watch This Weekend

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Must-Watch: Soccer Finals 🏆

MLS Cup: Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox)

Atlanta and Portland will play in front of a record MLS Cup crowd as potentially 75,000 fans will pack the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Five Stripes host thanks to their higher point total in the regular season, but beware of the Timbers, who have advanced through each round of this season's playoffs on the road. The matchup to watch is between the dynamic attacking duos on each team: Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez for Atlanta and Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco for Portland.

Copa Libertadores Final, Leg 2: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors (Sunday, 2 p.m., NBCSports.com/ Telemundo/Fox Deportes)

The South American version of the UEFA Champions league will (crossing fingers) finally be decided on Sunday afternoon after two weeks of postponements for the second leg. From legendary Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, River Plate and Boca Juniors will reignite their rivalry with a trophy going to the winner. While River Plate initially refused to play in Madrid, the match will go on (at least as we type this). The squads drew 2-2 in the first leg, so everything is on the table Sunday. And if you thought taking the game out of Argentina might quell the fans' passion, think again:

More Soccer: If those huge games aren't enough to fill your weekend soccer appetite, Chelsea plays Manchester City in the English Premier League (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., NBC), Juventus plays Inter Milan (Friday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Schalke plays Borussia Dortmund in the Rivier Derby (Saturday, 9:30 a.m., FS1). B/R Live also has Belgian Pro League and Scottish Premiership action streaming all weekend:

Belgian Pro League

Friday, 2:30 p.m.: Waasland-Beveren vs. Club Brugge | Watch

Saturday 2:30 p.m.: STVV vs. Standard Liege | Watch

Sunday 12 p.m.: Anderlecht vs. Charleroi | Watch

Scottish Premiership

Sunday 8:30 a.m.: Dundee vs. Rangers | Watch

Watch This: Army-Navy Game 🏈

Do we really even need to say anything else? One of the best rivalries in sports resumes Saturday afternoon (3 p.m., CBS) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be the 119th meeting between the service academies. College GameDay will be there. And check out the phenomenal uniforms that will be worn by both teams:

Army is 9-2 while Navy is 3-9, but the records don't really matter because there's only one game these teams truly care about: Army-Navy.

When that game ends, head over to ESPN to watch the Heisman Trophy presentation at 8 p.m. The finalists are all quarterbacks: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Heisman Trophy finalists' odds and highlights

3 More Things to Watch This Weekend 👀

1. Lake Show on League Pass

This weekend's NBA League Pass on B/R Live action is highlighted by games on Friday and Saturday nights that feature LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In total, we have eight games Friday night, seven on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Here's the full NBA schedule.

2. NFL Sunday Division Battles and Playoff Previews

Baltimore (7-5) at Kansas City (10-2), 1 p.m., CBS: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look to keep their playoff momentum going against the top team in the AFC.

Indianapolis (6-6) at Houston (9-3), 1 p.m., CBS: The Colts can put some pressure on the Texans in the AFC South, but Houston—winner of nine games in a row—is the hottest team in the NFL.

Eagles (6-6) at Cowboys (7-5), 4:25 p.m., Fox: Dallas showed it might be for real with a win over the Saints last week, and this may be the Eagles' last shot at winning the NFC East this season.

Rams (11-1) at Bears (8-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC: One of the best offenses in the league against one of its stingiest defenses in a matchup of first-place teams.

NFL Week 14 odds and predictions

3. College Basketball Showdown

No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (Sunday, 3 p.m. ESPN): On a neutral court in Phoenix, the Vols try to topple the undefeated Zags. It's another test for Gonzaga, which beat previous No. 1 Duke to win the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs come into the game against Tennessee following a dramatic Wednesday night win, when NBA lottery prospect Rui Hachimura drilled this game-winner:

Quick Catch-Up

1. Derrick Henry already had the touchdown of the week (year? decade?) with this 99-yard bulldozer:

He ended with 238 yards and four touchdowns. That's 47.8 fantasy points in standard points-per-reception scoring systems, the highest for any player this season.

2. It was a historic Ballon d'Or night, as Luka Modric became the first player in the last decade not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the award as the top European player.

And France Football also finally awarded a Ballon d'Or to a woman for the first time, with Ada Hederberg taking home the prize.

3. Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez received the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award after his record-breaking season in which he scored 31 goals, beating the previous single-season mark by four. Martinez says he remains focused on the ultimate prize awaiting Atlanta: MLS Cup.

4. While it's not the long-awaited NBA return of their beloved SuperSonics, Seattle will be playing NHL hockey beginning in 2021.

5. And here we have unequivocally THE BEST moment of the week, an excellent save from a very good boy: