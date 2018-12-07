Harry Kane Ready for Golden Boot Battle with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said he is up for the fight as he aims to claim a third Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tops the scoring charts in the English top flight on 10 goals, with Kane one behind on nine, and the England captain is relishing the challenge, per the Mirror's Darren Lewis:

"When you've done it on the biggest stage of them all, the World Cup, you can look back and gain confidence from that. Since I've been in the Premier League, it has had some of the best strikers in the world. Aubameyang is at the top end at the moment. There's quite a few on eight or nine goals, so it's important for me to carry on doing what I'm doing. There's still a lot of the season to go, but I'm happy with where I am.

"When you set a standard year after year then maybe people aren't so surprised when you score goals. If you score one goal then maybe people are expecting you to score two or three. I'm happy with where I'm at, I've been on good form. This is the sort of period I like where you get into a rhythm, get into a routine, so that helps."

The competition is fierce behind the top two, with a handful of players having returned seven or eight goals in 2018-19:

It took Mohamed Salah's record-breaking 32-goal season last term to prevent Kane, who netted 30, from winning a third Golden Boot on the bounce.

Not satisfied to finish a season without a scoring award, Kane went on to be top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals for the Three Lions in Russia.

And it is no surprise to see him back in the mix in the Premier League, such is his consistency in front of the net.

Aubameyang presents a major challenge to the 25-year-old, though.

The Gabon international has netted 20 times in 28 appearances for Arsenal—at an average of a goal every 109 minutes—since moving to the club in January.

Remarkably, over the past five seasons, Kane has netted every 113 minutes in the league for Spurs.

It looks set to be a tight race, and the packed Christmas period could play a crucial role in the battle for the Golden Boot.