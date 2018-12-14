College Football Players Most Likely to Transfer This Offseason

0 of 9

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama is fortunate that Jalen Hurts decided to stick around for the entire 2018 season, but just about everyone is expecting him to graduate-transfer elsewhere this spring.

Hurts is the most noteworthy name of this bunch, but there are quite a few excellent players whose talent seems to be going to waste with their current schools—and it doesn't look like that's going to change any time soon.

As a result, there's a good chance you'll see them become "free agents" in the next few months.

Please note that none of this is based on inside information but rather entirely on projected depth charts. If these players love the schools they're at and are content with being backups, good for them. But if these players—most of whom were 4-star or 5-star recruits with a ton of potential—are looking for a path to a starting job, they need to consider transferring, because it isn't in the cards where they are now.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.