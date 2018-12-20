The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2018 College Football Season

8 of 8

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics invested a sizable chunk of change in Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, making him the No. 9 overall draft pick this past June and giving him a signing bonus of $4.66 million.

As part of the deal, they gave Murray the green light to play one more season of college football—in which the former 5-star recruit would finally get the chance to be the full-time starting quarterback and prove that he knew what he was doing when he turned down the chance to go pro in baseball straight out of high school.

By now, you know how that story ends. Well, the regular-season portion of the story, at least. Murray led Oklahoma to a 12-1 campaign and a spot in the College Football Playoff, winning the Heisman along the way.

So what would've happened if the A's told him to quit football?

If nothing else, the Heisman would have gone to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa—unless we're grossly underestimating the potential of OU's backup quarterback, Austin Kendall. Chances are Kendall wouldn't have been as capable of leading this offense (one of the greatest we've ever seen), meaning that instead of 12-1 Big 12 champions, maybe Oklahoma goes 8-4 with losses to Army, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

We're going pretty far down the rabbit hole at this point, but now you're talking about Army at 11-1 and maybe sneaking into the New Year's Six conversation. Texas Tech would've gone 6-6, and maybe Kliff Kingsbury would've kept his job as head coach.

And West Virginia would've faced Texas in the B12 championship with neither one boasting an impressive enough resume to reach the CFP. That would've opened the door for Georgia to play for a title.

Basically, everything about this college football season would've been slightly different if an MLB franchise hadn't been cool with its top pick risking injury in a different sport.

Kerry Miller covers college football and men's college basketball for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @kerrancejames.