Lakers' Brandon Ingram's MRI Reveals Sprained Ankle Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss at least the next three games with a sprained left ankle, according to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet.

After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Ingram would be re-evaluated next week.

Ingram suffered the injury during Wednesday's 121-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and he missed Friday's 133-120 loss to San Antonio.

The 21-year-old Ingram has averaged 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game. A 6'9" forward with a 7'3" wingspan, Ingram's versatility has been an asset for the Lakers, as the ex-Duke star can play anywhere from point guard to power forward.

Unfortunately, Ingram's career has been hampered by injuries. He missed 23 games in 2017-18 because of a groin strain and then a neck muscle contusion that placed him in the league's concussion protocol.

The LeBron James-led Lakers are 15-10, which places them sixth in the Western Conference. They are just two games out of first place, however.

Josh Hart will likely start at shooting guard during Ingram's absence, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope figures to see more action as well.

Based on the timeline the Lakers released, the first game Ingram could possibly return for is the Dec. 15 clash with the Charlotte Hornets.