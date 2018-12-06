Copa del Rey 2018: Results, Reaction from Thursday's Round of 32, Leg 2 Games

Paul White/Associated Press

Thursday's Copa del Rey action served up no surprises, as all teams who entered the second leg with a lead or were expected to progress took care of business. Real Madrid cruised to a win over Melilla, and Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis also advanced.

Los Blancos blasted their opponents 6-1 at home, with Isco and Marco Asensio both scoring twice. Bilbao's first match under Gaizka Garitano was a success, as the Basques replicated the score from the first leg against SD Huesca.

Here are the full scores from Thursday:

Levante 2-0 (3-1) Lugo

Real Madrid 6-1 (10-1) Melilla

Eibar 2-2 (2-4) Sporting Gijon

Huesca 0-4 (0-8) Athletic

Betis 4-0 (5-0) Racing Santander

Real manager Santiago Solari rotated his starting XI knowing his team already had a healthy lead from the first leg, with the likes of Federico Valverde, Jesus Vallejo and Javi Sanchez getting their chance.

The latter scored his first ever goal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, while Valverde was arguably the standout. Isco and Asensio dominated the headlines with their braces, however.

Per sportswriter Dermot Corrigan it was a comfortable outing overall:

Vinicius Junior also got on the scoresheet, continuing what has been a solid first season for him. The Brazilian hasn't had many opportunities yet but has flashed his talent on multiple occasions.

The only real setback was Mariano Diaz's early exit, as the forward left the pitch with a visible limp. Corrigan thought he picked up an injury:

For Isco and Asensio the solid performances were sorely needed, as both have seen their roles diminish. Isco in particular seems to be in real danger of falling out of the team under Solari but may have just earned himself more starts with his strong showing.

Garitano's first match in charge of Athletic went well, leaving the fans optimistic for the future:

The Basques sit in La Liga's relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season and sacked manager Eduardo Berizzo after the 3-0 loss against Levante.

Huesca were not expected to put up much of a fight and gave up four goals in total, two each to Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams.

Eibar were the only La Liga team to drop out of the competition against a non-La Liga side on Thursday, but their exit seemed likely after they lost the first leg of their tie against Gijon, who were in the top division as recently as the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Betis cruised to the next round in the day's final match, grabbing an easy win against Santander.