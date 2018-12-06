NBA Star Tim Hardaway Jr. Surprises Fan with New Kicks and Levi's Jeans

Kathaleen ManiatakisFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

  1. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  2. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  3. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  4. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  5. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  6. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  7. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  8. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  9. Happy 30th to KD!

  10. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  11. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  12. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  13. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  14. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  15. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  16. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  17. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  18. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  19. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

Right Arrow Icon

Tim Hardaway Jr. competes to be the best on the court, but he also competes to look the best off of the court. THJ cares about his style and decided to impart some of his tips for a fan to help step his game up. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    AI: Jordan 'Is Always Going to Be the GOAT'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AI: Jordan 'Is Always Going to Be the GOAT'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia