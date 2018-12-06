Elseid Hysaj's Agent Talks Chelsea's Summer Interest, Possible January Transfer

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The agent for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has said Chelsea sought to sign the player in the summer and didn't rule out the prospect of a January move.

Speaking to Radio Crc (h/t Football Italia) about reported interest from the Blues, Mario Giuffredi said Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Hysaj, with the pair having worked together previously at Napoli:

"I can't rule out resuming negotiations with Chelsea in January. We know there was contact in the summer because Sarri wanted him, and we also know that [Davide] Zappacosta is not to the liking of the coach.

"We'll see how it goes, anything could happen. The coach [Carlo Ancelotti] really rates the player, he hasn't played as much in the Champions League for purely tactical reasons.

"Ancelotti is a great coach because he knows how to adapt the formation or tactical approach based on the opponent. Now that there's some rotation it's not correct to say Hysaj has lost his place. It only seems anomalous because in recent seasons he always played."

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The Albania international was a crucial part of Sarri's Napoli side, with his raids down the right flank in support of Jose Callejon a trademark of the team's play. He's been a regular under Ancelotti in the main too, starting 12 Serie A matches; Hysaj was on the bench for the clash with Atalanta on Monday, though.

The 24-year-old is a dependable footballer who has few weaknesses in his game, making him an ideal player to have in the squad.

Defensively he's determined and diligent, and although the Albanian doesn't fly forward with the same verve as some modern-day full-backs, he can link play together and has the energy to constantly get to the byline.

Chelsea do have someone similar in the mould of Cezar Azpilicueta, who is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The 29-year-old recently agreed a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge too, suggesting Sarri has no immediate plans to move him on.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern said that with Azpilicueta extending his stay at the club, a move for Hysaj may not make too much sense:

The player might well be keen on a transfer away, yet it's tough to envisage a situation that sees Napoli give him up easily, especially in January.

In terms of a natural replacement, Kevin Malcuit has done well at times this term when stepping in for the Partenopei, although he's still relatively untested in Serie A and doesn't offer the same defensive stability as Hysaj.

Chelsea have Azpilicueta, have Zappacosta and even the out of favour Victor Moses, who slotted into the right-sided wing-back role under former manager Antonio Conte. As such, if they are looking to do business in the upcoming window, a new right-back should be a fair way down on their list of priorities.