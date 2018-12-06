Frenkie de Jong Discusses Future, Barcelona, Manchester City Transfer Rumours

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he doesn't know whether he'll leave the club at the end of the season and expressed his admiration for the playing styles of Barcelona and Manchester City, two teams frequently mentioned as potential suitors.

The Dutchman gave an interview to the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg and was asked about the intense speculation surrounding his future. De Jong replied he has yet to make up his mind, saying: "It's difficult to say what will happen. I want to finish this season well with Ajax. Then we will see. Maybe I'll stay for another year, maybe I'll leave. But I am not sure."

The constant speculation isn't something that's on the 21-year-old's mind, however: "I don't pay attention to it. I hear the stories but I just want to finish this season well."

He also highlighted Barcelona, City and Chelsea's Jorginho as favourites of his to watch but spoke of Lionel Messi in particular: "I love this style. Get the ball back quickly, then play possession with so many combinations. When you watch that, you get the feeling you want to go out on the pitch and play football with your friends and just enjoy yourself. City and Barcelona are great examples."

De Jong and team-mate Matthijs de Ligt are two of the most talked-about transfer targets of the 2018-19 campaign, impressing on a regular basis for a young and exciting Ajax team.

The former has shown his versatility by playing as a centre-back and central midfielder this season, orchestrating Ajax's attack. Like Jorginho he's at his best when he pulls the strings and creates space for others.

His contributions don't often show up on the stat sheet but his only goal of the Eredivisie season so far, against former club Willem II, was a pretty one:

His strong form for club and country and steady development has led to plenty of transfer speculation. City and Barcelona are mentioned as destinations most often, but there are other clubs reportedly in the mix as well.

German giants Bayern Munich are said to see him as a replacement for Javi Martinez:

Ajax have several exciting prospects besides De Jong and De Ligt, including David Neres and Kasper Dolberg. They likely won't sell any of them on the cheap, and won't sanction sales of all of them at the same time.

Barcelona and City will likely have to spend big to win the race for De Jong, but the youngster has all the makings of a future star and could be well worth it.