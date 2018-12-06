Chelsea Reportedly Keen on Denis Suarez, Player 'Not Happy' at Barcelona

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's out-of-favour midfielder Denis Suarez, who has said he is "not happy" at the club.

According to Miguel Rico of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Suarez and was keen to sign him during his time in charge at Napoli.

Rico said the Blues are exploring the option of taking the former Villarreal playmaker on loan with a view to signing him on a permanent basis.

It's added that despite the lack of minutes for Suarez in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the Blaugrana are not open to letting the 24-year-old move anywhere in the midseason window.

However, according to RAC1 (h/t Metro), Barcelona would consider letting the player go, with AC Milan and Arsenal said to be admirers.

Samuel Marsden of ESPN said the player is not interested in leaving the Camp Nou and is ready to fight for a regular spot in the team.

There's no doubting the fact that he is a gifted footballer. On Wednesday in the Copa del Rey, he gave an insight into what he is capable of, netting twice in the 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa.

After the two goals, he spoke about how he is not content with life at the Camp Nou at the moment.

"I'm not happy. What I want is to play. I'm a footballer and what footballers want is to play," he told beIN Sports (h/t Sport). "I'm not involved much and I hope from here to January, before Christmas, to play as much as possible."

For Suarez, it's clear a crucial point in his career is approaching, as it's tough to see him getting into Ernesto Valverde's team regularly.

Despite his brace in the Copa, Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fansite Grup14.com doesn't believe Suarez has a role to play under Valverde:

He showed during his time at Villarreal when he was handed regular opportunities he could be effective, as he is able to dart between the lines, link play together and thread incisive passes through to team-mates.

Chelsea have a number of midfield options in their ranks at the moment. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are surefire starters under Sarri, whereas Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley appear to be vying for the third sport in the midfield trio.

Suarez can play wide, although his skills are more suited to playing in the same role as Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic or Barkley. With that in mind, he'd arguably face just as much competition in London as he does in Catalonia.