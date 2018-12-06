Allen Iverson: Michael Jordan 'Is Always Going to Be the GOAT'

STEPHEN JAFFE/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson thinks Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time—and there's no room for debate.

In a wide-ranging article for The Players' Tribune, AI weighed in on the ongoing discussion regarding who is truly the best to ever play the game: "Mike is always going to be the GOAT. And please don't even insult me with any of this 'stats, AI!' business, like you have a chance of changing my mind."

A new school of thought has emerged in recent years suggesting that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has surpassed MJ as the greatest of all time.

Iverson had nothing but good things to say about LeBron in his article, but he simply doesn't see anyone else being on Jordan's level:

"First of all, I love LeBron. I have nothing but love for LeBron. That's the best player of his generation, one of the best ever, a great husband, great father, great role model, and it's even beyond that: What he's doing with that school in Akron?? It's a beautiful thing.

"But y'all.

"We're talking about Mike.

"We're talking about Mike, O.K.??

"We're talking about Black Jesus himself."

The Answer played against both Jordan and James, so there are few people who are better qualified to chime in on the GOAT debate.

Iverson is a legend in his own right with 11 All-Star nods, four scoring titles and an MVP award to his credit.

Jordan has the edge over James in championships (6-3), MVP awards (5-4) and NBA Finals MVP awards (6-3).

His Airness also has more All-Defensive Team selections (9-6), and he is a one-time Defensive Player of the Year, while LeBron has never won the award.

On the other side of the coin, James has the advantage in NBA Finals appearances (9-6), and he is closing in on passing Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list.

Both Jordan and James are 14-time All-Stars as well.

While it's tough to argue against Jordan as the best ever, LeBron seemingly has several great years left in him, and that could turn the tide in his favor by the time his career comes to a close.