Exploring the Impressive QB Tree of USC Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

John Weast/Getty Images

Once his playing career ended, new USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury built a reputation as a quarterback whisperer and quickly climbed the coaching ladder.

During three stops at Houston, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, he's worked with a handful of signal-callers who found their way to the NFL. Three even heard their name called in the first round of the draft.

To be clear, Kingsbury isn't solely responsible for the development of these players. Two ended up transferring from Texas Tech.

Still, his guidance helped those two start as true freshmen. Kingsbury has a unique ability to get young talent ready to play. In nine seasons, his primary QB was either a freshman or someone who began starting when he was one.

Poor defense proved to be the downfall of his six-year tenure at Texas Tech, but scoring has never plagued Kingsbury's teams.