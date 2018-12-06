Arsenal's Rob Holding Reportedly Could Miss Rest of Season with Knee Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Rob Holding of Arsenal receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on December 5, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly concerned that defender Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season due to a cruciate knee ligament problem.

MailOnline Sport relayed the worrying news on Thursday:

Earlier in the day, Gunners boss Unai Emery said he wasn't expecting positive news regarding the 23-year-old's condition.

"We are waiting until the club can give us communication about this, but the doctors they are looking at him still," he said, per Tom Bage of Football.London. "At the moment, my first news is not good, but I need to confirm."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

