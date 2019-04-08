Video: Lars Sullivan Attacks Kurt Angle in Main Roster Debut on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Lars Sullivan made his WWE main roster debut Monday night on Raw.

Sullivan left a big impression, hitting Kurt Angle with the Freak Accident and then delivering a headbutt from the top rope.

The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman praised Angle for helping Sullivan establish himself on Raw:

The Freak finally appeared on WWE programming after several weeks of vignettes touting his debut aired on both Raw and SmackDown Live and then his sudden disappearance.

The first clip hailing Sullivan's elevation to the main roster was shown during Survivor Series, and it created a notable buzz within the WWE Universe.

There was some concern regarding Sullivan's status with the company, though, after he reportedly no-showed or left an episode of Raw in January.

According to Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Sullivan was supposed to compete in either a televised or dark match at Raw in Orlando, Florida, but he suffered an anxiety attack and did not go through with the plan.

Sullivan was a dominant force on NXT in 2017 and 2018, and he even faced Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in June.

While Sullivan lost that match, he ran through nearly everyone else on the roster, and it was apparent that he was ready for prime time.

The overarching theme of The Rocky Mountain Monster's vignettes was the fact that he was coming to the main roster as a free agent with the option of joining either the red or blue brand.

Sullivan has immense potential because of his size and look, but his value stretches even beyond that as he prepares to make his mark in WWE.

While Superstars his size aren't always the best in-ring workers, Sullivan had no shortage of quality matches in NXT against the right opponents.

He is also a fairly gifted talker who brings a cerebral element to the table, which is unique when it comes to wrestlers who are billed as "monsters."

Although Sullivan is likely a more complete performer than Braun Strowman, it can be argued that The Monster Among Men is a logical comparison based on the way he is presented.

Strowman has quickly risen through the ranks in WWE to the point that he is viewed as a main event-caliber Superstar.

Sullivan isn't there yet, but he has all the tools needed to make it to the top, and he has the makings of a perfect foil to underdog babyfaces in the coming weeks and months.

Given how much WWE hyped his debut, Sullivan seems likely to be a major player moving forward.

