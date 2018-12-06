Danny Rose Says Playing at Wembley 'Not Nice Anymore' Amid Dwindling Attendances

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Danny Rose has admitted Tottenham Hotspur are "itching" to get into their new stadium as playing at Wembley Stadium is "not nice anymore."

The north Londoners beat Southampton 3-1 in front of little more than 33,000 at the 90,000-capacity Wembley on Wednesday, and Rose admitted afterwards the allure of the national team's stadium has worn off, per Darren Lewis of the Mirror:

"It's just not nice anymore. It's lost its…I don't feel it's an honour to play at Wembley. We're all itching to get in the new stadium and hopefully it's not too much longer. The atmosphere is a bit flat. I obviously sympathise with the fans, travelling further to come to Wembley but it's the lowest attendance since we've been at Wembley. That speaks volumes."

Spurs played their last game at White Hart Lane in May 2017, beating Manchester United 2-1.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

They then hosted games at Wembley for 2017-18 and looked perfectly comfortable as they anticipated moving into their new stadium early this season.

Per Sky Sports, the original date for the opening of Spurs' new home was September 15, but there is now no chance of it happening this year.

According to a November report from Matt Hughes in the Times, two new opening dates are now on the table: a January 13 clash with United or a March 2 derby against Arsenal. Contractors believe the latter date to be more realistic.

If it does not open until the meeting with the Gunners, Spurs will only play six home league games there in 2018-19.

It is no surprise the players feel Wembley has lost its magic as they were playing against Saints in an empty-looking stadium on Wednesday, per football reporter Ian Abrahams:

For context, West Ham United had 56,811 at the London Stadium on Tuesday for their 3-1 defeat of Cardiff City.

It is a factor that could affect Spurs' morale at home and have an impact on home results if it goes on much longer. Tottenham are third in the table with 33 points from 15 matches, with 12 points from six home matches.



And it is clear Rose is not the only one desperate for Spurs to leave Wembley for good.